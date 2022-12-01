CNN CEO confirms layoffs amid economic uncertainty

Licht said that employees affected by this week's cuts will be notified "through an in-person meeting or via Zoom, depending on your location".



"In those meetings, you will receive information specific to you about notice period or any severance that would apply, and your anticipated last day," Licht said.



"I want to be clear that everyone who is bonus eligible will still receive their 2022 bonuses, which are determined by company performance," the CEO added.



Amid the Big Tech layoff season, the media and entertainment industry worldwide has been hit with job cuts as advertisers reduce spending amid the global economic slowdown.



According to Axios, more than 3,000 jobs have been cut till October this year in the media industry, and more are on the way.



Warner Bros Discovery has continued to lay off employees amid slowdown.



From Paramount Global to The Walt Disney Company, media outlets have announced layoffs, hiring freeze and other cost-cutting measures.



Vice Media CEO Nancy Dubac told the staff it plans to cut costs by "up to 15 per cent" after smaller cuts earlier this month.