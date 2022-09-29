CNN lays off staffers from the podcast team, to focus on audio biz

CNN has laid off some employees from its podcast team as the media company refocuses on strengthening its audio business.



CNN said in a statement that audio is an important growth area for the company.



"Over the last several years we've learned a lot about the topics and productions that most resonate with our audiences. As a result, we've refined our strategy to focus our resources more specifically in those areas," said the media giant.



It, however, did not comment on how many staffers were laid off or which shows will be cut, reports The Verge.