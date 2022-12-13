Co-circulation of viruses to put pressure on EU healthcare systems: ECDC

Several EU/EEA countries are experiencing high RSV circulation, and the number of severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) due to RSV infection is also increasing.



RSV infections at this time of the year are not unusual, but have come earlier and in higher numbers this year than in the pre-pandemic period, also proportionately affecting more children, ECDC said.



The EU/EEA countries are also experiencing an early influenza season, and a possible resurgence of Covid-19 after weeks of falling cases and hospitalizations, it added.



In addition to an increased number of hospitalizations, the co-circulation of RSV, influenza virus, SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory viruses might lead to staff shortages due to sick leave.