Coalition of 116 nations pledges to conserve 30% land, ocean by 2030

Co-chairs Franz Tattenbach, Costa Rican Minister of Environment and Energy, Christophe Bechu, French Minister of Environment and Ecological Transition, Berangere Couillard, French Minister of State In Charge of Ecology and Lord Zac Goldsmith, the UK Minister for Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and Environment at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on behalf of the UK met with the International Steering Committee members -- Australia, Chile, Colombia, Gabon, Japan, Maldives, Nigeria, Norway, Seychelles, the United Arab Emirates and the US -- to finalise and agree on the governance structures, the developed tools to deliver key activities, and the budget and partnerships arrangements in the implementation phase of the coalition, known as HAC 2.0.



The World Resources Initiative and the Global Environment Facility also signed an MoU as future hosts of the HAC 2.0.



The coalition committed to continue its partnership with indigenous people and local communities representatives in HAC 2.0 to achieve the 30x30 target, recognising the crucial role that they play in safeguarding nature and the importance of ensuring that protected and conserved areas align with human rights and well-being for people as well as biodiversity.