Commonwealth tunes chosen for King Charles's Coronation

"I played, and tried to sing, my early score for The King a few weeks ago. I have composed a short opening and closing fanfare, which will be played by the Fanfare Trumpeters of the Royal Air Force. The anthem is scored for the wonderful Choir of Westminster Abbey and the Coronation Orchestra," said Webber.



Six of the new commissions have been composed for orchestra and will be performed before the Service, prior to the royal couple's arrival at the Abbey, complemented by a programme of mainly British music spanning 350 years.



Then five new commissions are to be included in the main service and will be directed by Andrew Nethsingha, Organist and Master of the Choristers of Westminster Abbey.



The Coronation is being organised at a grand scale and will be marked by a series of gala events over a celebratory long weekend in the UK between May 6 and 8, including much pomp and pageantry and street parties.