Conditions for Rohingya return to Myanmar not yet created: UN

More than 1 million Rohingya Muslims have been living in sprawling refugee camps in the south-eastern Bangladeshi district of Cox's Bazar after they fled violent persecution in Myanmar.



Nearly 750,000 of them crossed the border after the Buddhist-majority neighbour launched a crackdown on the ethnic group in August 2017.



Bachelet, who on Wednesday wrapped up her four-day trip to Bangladesh during which she visited the squalid refugee settlements, expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation at the camps.



The refugees told her they feel insecure because of incidents of kidnapping and killings inside the camp, she told a news conference, citing last year's killing of a popular Rohingya leader.