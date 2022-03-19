Conflicts between states in no one's interests, Xi to Biden
In their first talks after the Russian action in Ukraine, Xi said state-to-state relations cannot go to the stage of military hostilities
Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, China's President Xi Jinping on Friday told his US counterpart Joe Biden that inter-state conflicts are in no one's interests and both countries should "shoulder our due international responsibilities".
In their first talks after the Russian action in Ukraine, Xi said state-to-state relations cannot go to the stage of military hostilities.
"Peace and security are the most valued treasures of the international community," he said as per Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
Xi also said that China-US relations should "move forward along the right track" as part of efforts for "world peace and tranquillity".
Ahead of their discussion, over video link, the US said Biden would urge China not to provide Russia with military equipment.
In his call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden on Friday described to him the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians, the White House said.
The about two-hour-long conversation between the two leaders over a secure video call focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it said.
President Biden detailed our efforts to prevent and then respond to the invasion, including by imposing costs on Russia. He described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians, the White House said in a readout of the call.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the vast majority of the nearly two hours was spent with the president outlining the views of the United States, its allies and partners on this crisis, including a detailed overview of efforts to prevent and then respond to the invasion, how we got here, steps we've taken, where we've gone and why .
Published: 19 Mar 2022, 8:33 AM