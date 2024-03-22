Congress must do its part to urge Indian govt to correct its course, says US lawmaker

The US Congress must do its part to urge the Indian government to correct the course, and reconsider policies and laws, including counter-terrorism laws that are "inconsistent" with the obligations India has acquired through its ratification of key human rights treaties, an influential American lawmaker said Thursday, 21 March.

On 19 April, multi-phase general elections will kick off in India to determine the country's political direction for the next five years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term, said Congressman James McGovern, Co-Chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, during a hearing on human rights in India.

“I'm one of those people who think that friends should tell each other hard truths. And India is a friend, and it is truly important to the US that India prospers. Yet there is a real risk that the tensions inherent in diverse societies could harden into dangerous conflicts and undermine India's bright future if human rights abuses are not addressed,” McGovern said.

“The recent communal violence between ethnic Hindu and Christian communities in Manipur state is just but one example. Congress must do its part to urge the Indian government to correct course and reconsider policies and laws, including counter-terrorism laws that are inconsistent with the obligations India has acquired through its ratification of key human rights treaties,” he said.

In his remarks, Congressman Chris Smith, Co-Chair of the committee said that India is a country of particular concern. “I would put a H in there, huge particular concern for their egregious behaviour. And Modi looks at what we do and say, they don't care. That's what the takeaway is by his government and by him personally. So I would encourage you to continue on,” he said.