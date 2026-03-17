Congress questions Centre over US trade deal, cites Malaysia example

The Congress on Tuesday criticised the government’s handling of the proposed trade agreement with the United States, questioning why India was not as “proactive” as Malaysia in deciding its position and alleging a lack of clarity on the deal’s status.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said Malaysia had declared its trade agreement with the US “null and void” and asked why India had not taken a similarly decisive stand.

“India does not even have a fully signed deal with the US like Malaysia. Yet the government has offered no clarity on the fate of this trade deal,” Khera said.

He alleged that the government was relying on “anonymous sources” instead of providing official details on negotiations.

Khera also referred to two Section 301 investigations initiated by the United States, reportedly concerning issues related to forced labour-linked imports and industrial capacity.

He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, alleging that they were not taking a firm position in negotiations with Washington.