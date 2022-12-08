COP15: Canada commits $350m biodiversity finance for developing nations

It is in addition to billions of dollars in historic investments Canada has made since 2016 to conserve nature and biodiversity here at home and around the world. By stepping up and bringing the world together in Montreal, Canada can stop biodiversity loss and build a healthy planet for future generations.



"When people think of Canada, they think of our landscapes and the richness of our nature -- parts of who we are. Today, we welcome the world to Montreal to continue working together to make sure the planet we leave to our kids and grandkids has clean air, clean water and an abundance of nature to enjoy," said Trudeau, whose speech was interrupted by a group of indigenous youth from Canada's west coast.



"Canada is a place of free expression where individuals and communities are free to express themselves openly and strongly, and we thank them for sharing their perspective," he told the crowd.