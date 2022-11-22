COP27 climate summit was another exercise in corporate greenwashing

As world leaders gathered for this year’s COP27 climate summit in Egypt, the sister of jailed British-Egyptian activist AlaaAbd el-Fattah addressed the following words to the international media: “At this conference, the most vulnerable are supposed to negotiate with the most powerful. I want to say that whatever chance my brother has at surviving will come from people who are vulnerable. It will come from those paying the price for others’ luxury; from those locked into a system they did not choose.”

Alaa had begun a hunger strike in protest of the refusal of the Egyptian authorities to allow a visit by UK government representatives. His plight symbolised that of the approximately 60,000 political prisoners in this year’s host country.

This quiet battle unmasked the cynical and dangerous alliance of world leaders with authoritarian regimes and oil powers like next year’s host, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).