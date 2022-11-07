COP27: Farmers say global food security at risk without more support for climate adaptation

Elizabeth Nsimadala, President of Eastern Africa Farmers Federation, which represents 25 million food producers and is a signatory to the letter said: The producers in our networks feed millions of people and support hundreds of thousands of jobs but they have reached a breaking point.



"There needs to be a massive boost in climate finance to ensure small-scale producers have the information, resources and training necessary to continue feeding the world for generations to come.



COP27 is taking place in the middle of a global food price crisis. While there is not yet a global food shortage, extreme drought, floods and heat has damaged harvests across the globe and scientists have warned of an increased risk of simultaneous crop failures in the world's major breadbaskets.



India recorded its hottest March on record this year, which reduced its wheat output by 3 million tonnes. A highly erratic monsoon flooded several states in September, damaging oilseeds and pulses, and delaying the paddy harvest.



According to reports, stocks of wheat and rice with government agencies have plunged to a five-year low owing to weather-related disruptions. This has prompted India to ban wheat exports and curb rice shipments abroad.