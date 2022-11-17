COP27 informal draft omits India's proposal of phasing down all fossil fuels

Nearly the same language was used in the Glasgow Climate deal last year.

When contacted, a spokesperson of the Environment Ministry said the Indian negotiators do not wish to comment "as negotiations are going on".



The cover text also doesn't mention when a loss and damage finance facility will be launched and what its contours will be. Poor and developing countries have demanded that the COP27 concludes with a decision to launch a fund to address loss and damage -- a term used for irreparable destruction caused by climate change-fuelled disasters.



The text "stresses the importance of exerting all efforts at all levels to achieve the Paris Agreement temperature goal of holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels".



The 20-page document, described as a 'non-paper' by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, is 8,400 words long as compared to the Glasgow pact, which was around 4,600 words and was in itself one of the longest cover texts in the history of UN climate summits.