COP29: Two blocs of vulnerable nations boycott meeting mid-way

At least two groups of the world's most vulnerable countries staged a walkout of the negotiation room at the UN climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Saturday expressing strong dissatisfaction with the draft agreement on climate finance for the Global South.

Negotiators from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) group and the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) walked away from the meeting room as the developing and the developed nations discussed the latest draft.

The LDC said they were not consulted on the draft and that it lacks a minimum financial allocation for them.

“We can't engage on the basis of this text,” one negotiator stated.

A statement by the AOSIS said, “We have presently removed ourselves from the stalled NCQG discussions, which were not offering a progressive way forward.”

The LDCs and the SIDS - Small Island Developing States - have been demanding that they should be given a minimum of USD 220 billion and USD 39 billion, respectively, from the total climate finance package.

Meanwhile, the G77 group, representing over 130 developing countries, called for the draft to reference Para 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, making it mandatory for developed nations to provide finance to developing countries.