Corruption and abuse undermine China’s military strength, report claims

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), often portrayed as a symbol of the country’s growing power, is facing fresh scrutiny following claims of deep-rooted corruption and systemic abuse within its ranks.

A report published this week by Uganda-based outlet PML Daily alleges that beneath the carefully choreographed displays of discipline and strength lies a force weakened by exploitation, mismanagement and entrenched graft.

According to the report, rank-and-file soldiers frequently endure poor living conditions while senior officers enjoy disproportionate privileges. Accounts cited suggest that meal allowances meant for troops are routinely siphoned off, leaving recruits with inadequate food while better provisions are diverted up the chain of command.

The alleged malpractice extends beyond basic provisions. The report claims that fuel allocated for military use is often diverted and sold, with some units reportedly unable to mobilise vehicles during emergency drills due to empty tanks. Logistics divisions, it adds, have become lucrative postings, with officers paying bribes to secure roles and later exploiting them for financial gain.