Corruption and abuse undermine China’s military strength, report claims
Allegations of graft, exploitation and poor conditions within the People’s Liberation Army raise concerns over its combat readiness
China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), often portrayed as a symbol of the country’s growing power, is facing fresh scrutiny following claims of deep-rooted corruption and systemic abuse within its ranks.
A report published this week by Uganda-based outlet PML Daily alleges that beneath the carefully choreographed displays of discipline and strength lies a force weakened by exploitation, mismanagement and entrenched graft.
According to the report, rank-and-file soldiers frequently endure poor living conditions while senior officers enjoy disproportionate privileges. Accounts cited suggest that meal allowances meant for troops are routinely siphoned off, leaving recruits with inadequate food while better provisions are diverted up the chain of command.
The alleged malpractice extends beyond basic provisions. The report claims that fuel allocated for military use is often diverted and sold, with some units reportedly unable to mobilise vehicles during emergency drills due to empty tanks. Logistics divisions, it adds, have become lucrative postings, with officers paying bribes to secure roles and later exploiting them for financial gain.
Such practices, the report argues, are not isolated incidents but part of a broader pattern in which corruption has become embedded within the system. The falsification of equipment records and the sale of military supplies are also cited as common occurrences.
Concerns have also been raised about the treatment of new recruits. The report describes a culture marked by bullying, physical punishment and intimidation, with some individuals allegedly driven to breaking point or attempting to flee, only to face disciplinary action for desertion.
Analysts cited in the report warn that these issues risk undermining both the credibility and operational effectiveness of the PLA. A military that fails to adequately support its personnel, they argue, may struggle to maintain discipline and readiness.
The findings further suggest that these problems reflect wider structural issues within China’s political system, where loyalty and advancement are said to be influenced by patronage and bribery.
While the Chinese authorities continue to emphasise modernisation and reform within the armed forces, the report contends that corruption and exploitation remain significant challenges to the military’s long-term effectiveness.
With IANS inputs
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