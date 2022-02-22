COVAX reduces Covid vaccines allocated for N.Korea: Unicef

The COVAX Facility, a global vaccine distribution platform, has reduced the amount of Covid-19 vaccines allocated for North Korea, apparently cancelling a batch of jabs developed by a US company, in a move seen attributable to the lack of a response from Pyongyang, the Unicef revealed on Tuesday.



A total of 1.29 million vaccines have been allocated to the North, according to the Unicef's Covid-19 Vaccine Market Dashboard, down 252,000 from the previous 1.54 million doses as of earlier this month.



In its vaccine allocation decision proposal last month, COVAX set aside 252,000 Covovax vaccines developed by Novavax Inc. for North Korea, reports Yonhap News Agency.