COVID-19 linked with a higher risk of type 1 diabetes in young people: Study

Children and adolescents infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk of developing type 1 diabetes (T1D), according to a study of over 1 million patients aged 18 and younger.

The findings, published recently in the journal JAMA Network Open, showed a 72 per cent increase in new diagnoses of T1D in younger COVID-19 patients in the six months following their diagnosis.

However, the research emphasised that it is unclear whether COVID-19 triggers new onset of T1D.