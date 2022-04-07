COVID case rates hit new high for England, study finds

Coronavirus infections in England climbed to a new record high with one in 16 or 6.37 per cent testing positive for COVID-19 last month -- more than double the one in 35 reported in February, according to a new study.

Experts behind the long-running Real-time Assessment of Community Transmission (REACT-1) analysis in the UK by Imperial College London found that infections were doubling every 30 days with an estimated reproduction number, or the rate at which infections multiply, above the cut-off mark of one at 1.07.

According to the surveillance data of the study, released on Wednesday, based on almost 110,000 swab tests taken between March 8 and 31, the vast majority of the analysed positive samples were the Omicron BA.2 stealth variant , named due to the absence of certain genetic changes that can distinguish this variant easily from others.

These trends are concerning since when a very high number of people are infected, this may lead to more people becoming seriously ill and needing to go to hospital, said Professor Paul Elliott, director of the REACT programme from Imperial's School of Public Health.