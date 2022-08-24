Covid deaths in UK fall for 2nd week in a row

Covid-19 deaths registered in England and Wales have fallen for the second week in a row, suggesting they were now on a downward trend, according to the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The ONS on Tuesday said that some 592 deaths registered in the seven days to August 12 mentioned Covid on the death certificate, down 18 per cent on the previous week, reports dpa news agency.

Deaths had increased during June and July due to the wave of infections caused by the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants of Covid-19.