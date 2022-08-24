Covid has set back fight against poverty in Asia-Pacific by 2 years: ADB

The Covid-19 pandemic has set back the fight against poverty in the Asia-Pacific region by at least two years, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Wednesday.

The region's economic growth this year is expected to reduce extreme poverty, defined as living off less than $1.90 a day, to a level that would have been achieved in 2020 had the pandemic not happened, the Manila-based bank said in an annual report on key indicators.

Economies in the region are recovering from lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions but progress is uneven and many will likely find it harder than before to escape poverty, dpa news agency quoted the ADB as saying.