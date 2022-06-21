Covid hospitalisations in Ireland up by 33%

He said that this new variant of the virus does not seem to be more virulent or aggressive though it is more transmissible.



The number of infected patients being treated in intensive care units has remained stable, Henry added.



He also said that over half of the Covid-19 patients in hospitals have not received their booster doses and more than a third have not even got vaccinated in the first place.



Last week, Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Irish Department of Health, warned the government in a letter that "if the recent rising trend in hospitalised cases continues, we are likely to see increased pressure on the hospital system over the coming weeks".