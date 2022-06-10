Covid origins: Lab leak theory needs 'further investigations', says WHO

The new report, by Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO), a WHO expert panel established in 2021 to research the causes behind the pandemic, shared that "key pieces of data are not yet available for a complete understanding of how the Covid-19 pandemic began".



The report, however, suggests that the virus probably came from animals, likely bats. But it also did not rule out the possibility of a lab leak, citing lack of clear data.



"At the present time, currently available epidemiological and sequencing data suggest ancestral strains to SARS-CoV-2 have a zoonotic origin with the closest genetically related viruses being beta coronaviruses, identified in Rhinolophus bats in China in 2013 (96.1 per cent) and Laos in 2020 (96.8 per cent)," the report said.



However, "this preliminary report is not intended to, nor does it, provide conclusive findings on the origins of SARS-CoV-2 because more information is needed from the studies recommended in this report".



"The SAGO will remain open to any and all scientific evidence that becomes available in the future to allow for comprehensive testing of all reasonable hypotheses," it added.



The WHO had previously claimed that China is not cooperating to probe the origins and has stalled efforts.