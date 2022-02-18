Covid vax mandatory for nominees, guests at the Oscars, not for performers

A source close to the situation told Variety that the decision to not require proof of vaccination for presenters and performers falls under the Covid return-to-work agreement between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and unions.



The agreement allows production companies the option to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for Zone A -- the production's cast and the crew working closest with the actors -- but it is not a requirement.



A total of 2,500 nominees and guests have been invited to attend the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, which has a capacity of over 3,300 people. The mask mandates too will operate differently at different sections of the venue.



According to the Times, guests and nominees seated in the orchestra and parterre sections of the theatre will not be required to wear face masks. However, for those seated in the tightly drawn mezzanine wearing a mask may come across as a necessity.