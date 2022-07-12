Covid virus may survive for 30 days on refrigerated, frozen meat: Study

"Although you might not store meat in the fridge for 30 days, you might store it in the freezer for that long," said study first author Emily S. Bailey, an assistant professor at Campbell University in the US.



"We even found that the viruses could be cultured after (being frozen for) that length of time, Bailey said in a statement.



The researchers undertook the study after learning that COVID-19 outbreaks were occurring in Southeast Asia prior community transmission.



Reports from those communities "suggested that packaged meat products, produced in areas where SARS-CoV-2 was circulating, could have been the source of the virus," said Bailey.



"Our goal was to investigate whether or not similar viruses could survive in this environment," she said.



The research is important because SARS-CoV-2 can replicate within the gut, as well as in the respiratory tract, said Bailey.