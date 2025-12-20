CPI(M) expresses concern over attacks on media, minorities in Bangladesh
Party urges interim government to act against fundamentalist violence, ensure protection of rights and hold free and fair elections
The Politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) on Saturday expressed concern over attacks on media outlets and minorities in Bangladesh, alleging a growing influence of religious fundamentalist forces in the country.
In a statement, the CPI(M) urged Bangladesh’s interim government to take immediate steps to protect the rights of people and prevent further violence. The party described the attacks on Chhayanot and Udichi, two prominent cultural institutions in Bangladesh, as “dastardly”.
The CPI(M) said it appeared that religious fundamentalist groups were attempting to expand their influence by polarising society along communal lines and targeting minorities and media organisations not aligned with them.
It warned that the growth of such forces would have adverse consequences not only for Bangladesh but for the wider region.
The party also cautioned that communal forces on both sides of the India-Bangladesh border could seek to exploit the situation by inciting hatred. It said maintaining social harmony and democratic values was essential at the current juncture.
Expressing confidence in the Bangladeshi people, the CPI(M) said it believed they would remain united during the present crisis and uphold the values of the 1971 liberation struggle.
It called on the interim government to rein in communal forces, bring perpetrators of violence to justice and ensure that elections are conducted in a free and fair manner, allowing citizens to express their will without fear.
The statement came as Bangladesh held the funeral of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi on Saturday amid tight security in the capital, following unrest triggered by his death.
Interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, members of his advisory council and Army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman attended the funeral of the 32-year-old spokesperson of Inqilab Mancha, held at the South Plaza of the Parliament complex at Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka.