CPI(M) expresses concern over attacks on media, minorities in Bangladesh

The Politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) on Saturday expressed concern over attacks on media outlets and minorities in Bangladesh, alleging a growing influence of religious fundamentalist forces in the country.

In a statement, the CPI(M) urged Bangladesh’s interim government to take immediate steps to protect the rights of people and prevent further violence. The party described the attacks on Chhayanot and Udichi, two prominent cultural institutions in Bangladesh, as “dastardly”.

The CPI(M) said it appeared that religious fundamentalist groups were attempting to expand their influence by polarising society along communal lines and targeting minorities and media organisations not aligned with them.

It warned that the growth of such forces would have adverse consequences not only for Bangladesh but for the wider region.

The party also cautioned that communal forces on both sides of the India-Bangladesh border could seek to exploit the situation by inciting hatred. It said maintaining social harmony and democratic values was essential at the current juncture.