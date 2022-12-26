CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Prachanda set to take oath as Nepal's new PM on Monday

Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" will be sworn in for the third time as the Prime Minister of Nepal on Monday, a day after President Bidya Devi Bhandari appointed him as the new premier and ended the protracted political uncertainty in the Himalayan nation.

President Bhandari on Sunday appointed 68-year-old Prachanda as the country's new prime minister as per Article 76 (2) of the Constitution after receiving the CPN-Maoist Centre chairman's claim to the seat, backed by as many as 169 Members of the House of Representatives.

The former guerrilla leader will take charge as the prime minister after taking the oath of office and secrecy from President Bhandari at an official ceremony at Shital Niwas on Monday afternoon.