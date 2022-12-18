CPN-Maoist Centre chief 'Prachanda' meets Deuba, expresses desire to become Nepal's next PM: Report

Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', the chairman of the CPN-Maoist Centre, has met Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and reportedly expressed his desire to become the country's new premier, as the two leaders discussed how to take the ruling coalition forward and form the next government.

The meeting on Saturday assumes significance as President Bidya Devi Bhandari is considering calling the political parties to put forward their claims to form the next government.

“The President has not yet decided on a specific day. However, she will very soon call the parties to stake their claim,” Tika Dhakal, press expert to President Bhandari, told The Kathmandu Post newspaper.