Crackdown in Sri Lanka on protestors against Ranil Wickremesinghe

Even as Ranil Wickremesinghe took over as the 8th President of Sri Lanka, securing 134 votes of MPs against the 113 required for election by Parliament with 225 members, protests are continuing in the island despite a crackdown. It is a fraught situation as a large section of Sri Lankans believe election of Wickremesinghe to be illegitimate and would like him to step down. He however appears to have the support of the military, the political establishment and the business class and is unlikely to oblige.

Wickremesinghe’s party had failed to win even a single seat in Parliament in the election in 2019. He himself owed his seat to a nomination. His appointment, therefore, first as Prime Minister and thereafter as Acting President by the beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa did not go down too well with the people. Identified with the Rajapaksas, Wickremesinghe is seen as too much of an establishment man with close links with the discredited Rajapaksas.

One of the first things he did after securing the necessary votes in Parliament on Wednesday was to thank the army and the police for protecting the Parliament building. He has also made it clear that he would not allow protests on the street to get out of hand.