Crimean bridge explosion just the beginning: Ukraine

In August, Podoliak had said that Europe's largest bridge "should be destroyed" because it's "an illegal construction and the main gateway to supply the Russian army in Crimea".



Zelensky and other members of his team have also stated that Ukraine will use force to retake Crimea, which overwhelmingly voted to reunite with Russia in a referendum in 2014, RT reported.



Following the blast at around 6 a.m. on Saturday, images on social media showed a fiercely burning fire engulfing at least two railway carriages from a train on the bridge, accompanied by a vast column of black smoke, reports The Guardian.



The explosion, which witnesses said could be heard kilometres away, took place while a train was crossing the bridge, although it was not immediately clear what caused it.



Some images appeared to show a second fire at some distance from the main blaze.