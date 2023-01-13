Cuba takes over leadership of G77 from Pakistan

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez did not attend the ceremony and neither did Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and instead both sent pre-recorded messages.



Diaz-Canel set the tone for his country's leadership saying the "deeply anti-democratic order" is designed to "sustain the wealth of a few at the cost of the impoverishment of the majority and maintain our peoples at an economic and social disadvantage, permanently condemned to underdevelopment, poverty and hunger".



"We must come together today to build a tomorrow that we yearn for, to fight for the cause of those who are always excluded," he said.



Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, who was at the ceremony and formally took over the chair, said that the developing countries should unite to find redress for the "financial plunder of the South".



Secretary-General Antonio Guterres painted a bleak picture of a world marred by the threat of recessions, the ravages of climate change, rising poverty and widening inequality as it grapples with the fallout of the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine.



"In many cases", he said, "we can draw a straight line between the hardships suffered by your people and the continued failure of developed countries and global institutions to support developing countries on multiple fronts".