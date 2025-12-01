Cyclone Ditwah: Sri Lanka’s death toll climbs to 334

Cyclone Ditwah has carved a trail of devastation across Sri Lanka, claiming at least 334 lives and leaving 370 others unaccounted for, according to local media citing the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

Entire communities have been upended, with the nation reeling under what President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has called the most catastrophic natural disaster in its history.

Kandy stands as the epicentre of the tragedy, bearing the heaviest toll with 88 deaths and 150 missing. Badulla, Nuwara Eliya, and Matale too have been ravaged, their hillsides and villages battered by unrelenting winds and floodwaters. In all, more than 1.1 million people from over 3 lakh families have been touched by the calamity, reports the Daily Mirror.

Communication breakdowns continue to hinder rescue crews, forcing responders to battle both nature’s fury and silence. To ease the strain on lifelines, Sri Lanka’s telecom operators have pledged to prioritise emergency calls, hoping to cut through the congestion choking critical channels.