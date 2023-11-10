Daily humanitarian pause in Gaza won’t affect war effort: Israeli Def Minister

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the implementation of a four-hour daily humanitarian pause in Gaza will not affect the raging 'war' in the enclave with the Hamas militants and also not amount to a ceasefire.

Addressing reporters on Thursday night, the Minister said: “We will not cease the fire or stop fighting as long as we have hostages in Gaza. And as long as we haven’t completed our mission which is to destroy Hamas, and dismantle its military and governance capabilities."

He also stressed that the pauses were "local and limited" to specific places in the northern Gaza Strip to allow civilians to flee.

“We’re carrying specific moves to allow the exit of Palestinian civilians from Gaza City to the south, to avoid hurting them. These do not affect the fighting,” Gallant noted.