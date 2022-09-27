Dar back in Pakistan after 5-year self-exile; vows to take country "out of economic vortex"

The senator-elect is expected to take the oath of the upper house of parliament on Tuesday, Geo News reported.



Miftah Ismail, who had been handling the cash-strapped country's economy since April this year -- when PML-N led coalition government took charge following the ouster of then-prime minister Imran Khan in a dramatic no-confidence motion -- handed over his resignation to Nawaz Sharif on Sunday to pave way for Dar's appointment.



Ismail, who handed over his resignation to the elder Sharif, said: I worked to the best of my ability for four months, and remained loyal to the party and the country.



A PML-N in a statement said that Nawaz Sharif, the former premier, who is out of politics due to a conviction in corruption cases but whose decisions are considered binding on the party, appreciated the efforts made by the outgoing finance minister for carrying out the responsibilities under the tough economic challenges .



The resignation came after it was formally decided in the party meeting that the crisis-hit country, also reeling under the impact of the massive floods, needed a new finance minister and Nawaz Sharif nominated Dar for the tough job.



A source close to the Sharif family told The Express Tribune newspaper that Dar, who is also related to the elder Sharif as his son is married to one of the daughters of Nawaz Sharif, would first take the oath of his Senate seat and then be sworn in as the finance minister.



"Whatever comes first, Dar becoming a senator or a finance minister is irrelevant at this point, as he has already started preparing for the mammoth task at hand, he said.



Dar would take up the responsibility with or without officially taking charge of the office, he added.



The two main targets given to Dar by the former premier are to bring down inflation and decrease the dollar-rupee parity, the source said.



Dar served as finance minister when Nawaz Sharif was prime minister and later faced corruption charges but went out of the country before evading conviction.