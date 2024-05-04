Dead end for Donald Trump?

Narendra Modi did his best to ingratiate himself with Trump. He hugged the besieged former US president like his life depended on it. He campaigned for his re-election, in a way most unbecoming of another head of government. He laid out a red carpet for him in India for the benefit of audiences in the US.

That object of adoration has today dubiously become the first American president, current or erstwhile, to be accused in a criminal trial. Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican Party nominee for the US presidency contest in November, is charged with concealing information regarding the payment of $130,000 to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress, to safeguard his bid for the White House in 2016.

The money was allegedly paid to Trump’s then lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to the offence in 2018. He is expected to be one of the prosecution’s explosive witnesses. There are 34 charges of felony against Trump. He is indicted of falsifying his company’s accounts to show the payments to Cohen as legal expenses.

Under US law, it is not illegal to have extramarital sex or pay hush money to conceal this. (Trump has denied having a sexual rendezvous with Daniels.) It is, though, a crime not to disclose the outgoings according to their actual purpose.

More seriously, such an offence violates the election laws in America. In addition to the proceedings underway in New York City, the former head of State and government in the US is confronted by federal allegations of inciting an insurrection on 6 January 2021 to unconstitutionally hang on to office, of purloining and then concealing classified documents in his Florida home after leaving the White House and of attempting to subvert the 2020 election result in Georgia state.