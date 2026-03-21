Deadly factory blaze in Daejeon leaves 10 dead and dozens injured
Explosion-linked fire at auto parts plant prompts major rescue effort, with several workers still missing
At least 10 people have been confirmed dead following a devastating fire at an auto parts factory in Daejeon, central South Korea, as rescue teams continue to search for four workers still unaccounted for.
The blaze, which broke out on Friday afternoon, is believed to have been triggered by an explosion and spread rapidly through the facility, leaving at least 59 people injured. Authorities said 25 of those hurt were seriously injured, though it was not immediately clear if any were in critical condition.
Emergency services mounted a large-scale response, deploying more than 500 firefighters, police officers and rescue personnel to bring the fire under control and carry out search operations. Around 120 vehicles and specialised equipment, including aircraft, robotic firefighting units and an unmanned water cannon, were used to tackle the flames and access hazardous areas.
Officials said the intensity of the fire initially prevented crews from entering the building due to fears of structural collapse. Once conditions stabilised, search teams began combing the site late on Friday after cooling the structure with robotic systems and conducting safety checks.
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According to fire officials, one body was recovered from the second floor of the building, while nine others were found on the third floor in an area believed to have been used as a gym. Authorities believe the remaining missing workers may be trapped beneath collapsed debris, with further inspections planned before debris removal begins.
Fire chief Nam Deuk-woo said that while one of the victims has been identified, the remaining bodies are undergoing genetic testing for confirmation.
The fire was first reported at approximately 1:18pm on Friday. Witnesses described hearing an explosion before thick smoke engulfed the complex. Dramatic footage from the scene showed plumes of grey smoke rising into the sky, while some workers were seen jumping from the building in an attempt to escape.
Several of the injured sustained fractures while fleeing, while others were treated for smoke inhalation. As of Saturday morning, 28 people remained in hospital, with at least four undergoing surgery.
Firefighters also worked to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby facilities and to secure hazardous materials stored at the site. Officials said more than 100 kilograms of highly reactive chemicals were recovered during the operation.
Lee Jae Myung has called for the full mobilisation of resources to support rescue efforts and ensure the situation is brought under control.
Investigations into the exact cause of the fire are ongoing.
With PTI inputs
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