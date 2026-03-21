Deadly factory blaze in Daejeon leaves 10 dead and dozens injured

At least 10 people have been confirmed dead following a devastating fire at an auto parts factory in Daejeon, central South Korea, as rescue teams continue to search for four workers still unaccounted for.

The blaze, which broke out on Friday afternoon, is believed to have been triggered by an explosion and spread rapidly through the facility, leaving at least 59 people injured. Authorities said 25 of those hurt were seriously injured, though it was not immediately clear if any were in critical condition.

Emergency services mounted a large-scale response, deploying more than 500 firefighters, police officers and rescue personnel to bring the fire under control and carry out search operations. Around 120 vehicles and specialised equipment, including aircraft, robotic firefighting units and an unmanned water cannon, were used to tackle the flames and access hazardous areas.

Officials said the intensity of the fire initially prevented crews from entering the building due to fears of structural collapse. Once conditions stabilised, search teams began combing the site late on Friday after cooling the structure with robotic systems and conducting safety checks.