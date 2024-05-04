Deadly floods ravage Brazil, at least 39 dead, 70 missing

The death toll from heavy rains in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul has risen to 39, with nearly 70 people still missing, the civil defence agency said on Friday.

The heavy rainfall is one of the worst climate tragedies in the nation, and has so far affected 235 municipalities, including the state capital of Porto Alegre, according to the agency.

This is the fourth such environmental disaster in a year, following floods in July, September and November last year, which killed 75 people in all, according to a Guardian report. The flooding has surpassed of the notorious 1941 deluge, according to the Brazilian Geological Service. In some cities, water levels were at their highest since records began to be kept nearly 150 years ago, the Guardian reported the agency as saying.

Rio Grande do Sul has seen persistent rainfall since 29 April, causing rivers to swell, destroying bridges, and putting the capital city of Porto Alegre, with a population of more than 1.4 million, on alert, Xinhua news agency reported.

Heavy rains also spread to the neighbouring state of Santa Catarina, where a person was killed in the flooding and landslides.