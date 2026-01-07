Deadly protests erupt across Iran amid deepening economic crisis

Iran has been gripped by a new wave of deadly protests as mounting economic distress and public anger spill onto the streets, with clashes between demonstrators and security forces reportedly leaving at least 27 people dead in recent days.

Large-scale demonstrations were reported on Tuesday night in Abdanan, a town in Ilam province, where thousands of residents marched through the streets chanting slogans despite a heavy security presence. Videos circulating on social media showed crowds ranging from families with young children to elderly citizens, significantly outnumbering security personnel as helicopters hovered overhead.

Norway-based rights group Iran Human Rights said at least 27 protesters have been killed by security forces so far, including five minors under the age of 18. Iranian authorities have acknowledged casualties on their side as well, confirming that a police officer was shot dead during the unrest. State-linked media outlets have reported at least three civilian deaths.

Tensions escalated further after armed clashes broke out following funeral processions for protesters killed earlier in the demonstrations. According to state media, one police officer was shot dead on Tuesday during these confrontations.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, addressing the unrest publicly for the first time this week, issued a stern warning, saying those he described as rioters must be “put in their place”, signalling a hardening stance by the leadership.

The protests, which began on 28 December with shopkeepers shutting their businesses, have since spread to several parts of the country.