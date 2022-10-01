Death toll from devastating Pakistan floods reaches 1,693

The overall death toll in Pakistan from the devastating floods has increased to 1,693 after 15 new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.



In its latest update, the NDMA said the victims comprised 11 children and four women, reports Xinhua news agency.



Balochistan and Punjab provinces reported five deaths each, while Sindh and the Gilgit-Baltistan region logged four and one, respectively, the Authority said.



Meanwhile, the total number of injured people has increased to 12,865.