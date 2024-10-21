Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon reaches 2,464: Health ministry
Since 23 September, the Israeli army has been conducting intensive airstrikes on Lebanon in a sharp escalation with Hezbollah
The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since the beginning of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict has reached 2,464, with injuries up to 11,530, the Lebanese health ministry has reported.
On Saturday alone, 16 people were killed and 59 others wounded in Israeli attacks, the ministry said on Sunday.
It noted that 11 people were killed and 27 others wounded in the South Governorate, while five were killed and 23 injured in the Nabatieh governorate, with Bekaa Valley reporting nine more injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.
Since 8 October 2023, Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been exchanging fire across the Lebanon-Israel border amid fears of a broader conflict as the war between Hamas and Israel continues in the Gaza Strip.
The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, have announced that they had killed and wounded Israeli soldiers in several operations in the northern Gaza Strip.
In separate statements on Sunday, the brigades reported that its forces targeted in the west of the Jabalia camp an Israeli Merkava tank with a "Yassin 105" missile and a Namer armoured personnel carrier with a "Tandem" missile.
Its fighters also managed to attack two Israeli soldiers with sniper fire, injuring them directly in the Jabalia camp, Xinhua news agency reported.
