Death toll in devastating Pakistan monsoon rain spikes to 903

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that the current climate catastrophe needs immediate International and national mobilisation of humanitarian efforts, not just in the form of food, shelter and basic survival amenities, but also in rescue efforts.



"Given the scale of the disaster, there is no question of the provinces or even Islamabad being able to cope with this magnitude of climate catastrophe on their own. Lives are at risk, and thousands are homeless. It is important that international partners mobilize assistance," the Minister said.



Sindh province remained one of the worst-hit regions, where 293 people died in different rain-related incidents and subsequent flooding, followed by 230 in Balochistan province, said the NDMA.



The total fatalities also included 169 reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and 164 in Punjab province.