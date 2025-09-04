Raging monsoon devastates Pakistan: Death toll soars to 883

Torrential monsoon rains that have battered Pakistan since late June have left at least 885 people dead and nearly 1,200 injured, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). On Wednesday alone, two children lost their lives—one in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and another in Islamabad.

The NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) has issued fresh alerts, warning of heavy rainfall across multiple regions over the next 12–24 hours.

Hardest-hit provinces include: