Death toll in Philippine floods reaches 13, missing 23

The death toll from heavy rain and floods in the Philippines has climbed to 13, with 23 others still remain unaccounted for, the government's disaster agency said on Tuesday.



The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has tallied three deaths in the Bicol region on the main Luzon island, two in the central region, and eight in the southern region, reports Xinhua news agency.



The Council however, did not specify the cause of death.



For the missing people, the NDRRMC said eight were in the Bicol region, 12 in the central Philippines, and three in the southern Philippines.



Six others were reported injured.