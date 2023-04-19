Death toll in Sudan unrest reaches 270 as violent clashes re-erupt

"In Khartoum armed uniformed personnel, reportedly from RSF, are entering the residences of expats, separating men and women and taking them away," it said, adding that an incident of rape was also reported.



The RSF has however, denied the allegations, telling CNN that it "will never assault any UN staff or employees. RSF is very mindful of respecting international law".



The statement went on to blame the opposing side in the fighting, led by Sudan's military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan: "That is the new desperate way of Burhan's army of fighting. They supply their people RSF uniform clothing so they can commit crimes against civilians and embassies and other groups including the UN so the image and perspective of RSF can be damaged to everyone, international and local."