Death toll rises to 57 as big freeze grips US

While driving bans have been lifted in some communities, one such order remains in place in Buffalo, Poloncarz said, adding the city is "impassable in most areas", with abandoned vehicles scattered everywhere.

At least 18 people died in Buffalo, said Mayor Byron Brown on Monday. Some of those deaths are not included in Erie County's official tally, Poloncarz said, adding that the county was working to confirm them."This has been a very difficult and dangerous storm," Brown said at a news conference on Monday. "It's been described as a once-in-a-generation storm."

On Monday morning, a "band of heavy lake effect snow" in the Buffalo area was producing 2 to 3 inches of hourly snowfall, with accumulations reaching 6 to 12 inches and as much as 1 to 2 feet in Jefferson and northern Lewis counties, according to the NBC report, which cited a bulletin of the National Weather Service.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted on Monday that "the storm is weakening, but we are not out of the woods yet".

President Joe Biden declared "an emergency exists" in the state of New York and ordered federal assistance to aid state and local response efforts, according to the White House.

"Do not take a chance," Hochul warned. "Stay home, stay off the roads, and stay safe."

Nationwide, plummeting temperatures have caused power outages to hundreds of thousands as well as warnings from officials about potentially life-threatening conditions.

Washington, D.C., had the coldest Christmas in more than two decades.