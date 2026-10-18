Deaths and injuries reported after major fire at Canadian military base

An incident at CFB Wainwright in Alberta caused a major fire, leaving people dead and injured, Canada’s defence minister said.

Officials have not specified the number of casualties or disclosed the cause of the incident.

Federal, provincial and local authorities are coordinating their response.

An incident that triggered a major fire at a military base in Alberta has left people dead and injured, Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty said on Saturday.

McGuinty confirmed the casualties at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright but did not specify how many people had been killed or injured.

Prime Minister Mark Carney had earlier announced that a serious incident had caused a major fire at the base, which lies near the town of Wainwright, about 180 kilometres south-east of Edmonton.