Deaths and injuries reported after major fire at Canadian military base
Authorities coordinate response at CFB Wainwright in Alberta as officials await details on casualties and the cause
An incident at CFB Wainwright in Alberta caused a major fire, leaving people dead and injured, Canada’s defence minister said.
Officials have not specified the number of casualties or disclosed the cause of the incident.
Federal, provincial and local authorities are coordinating their response.
An incident that triggered a major fire at a military base in Alberta has left people dead and injured, Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty said on Saturday.
McGuinty confirmed the casualties at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright but did not specify how many people had been killed or injured.
Prime Minister Mark Carney had earlier announced that a serious incident had caused a major fire at the base, which lies near the town of Wainwright, about 180 kilometres south-east of Edmonton.
Carney said the federal government was working closely with Alberta officials and local authorities. He added that he was in close contact with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, with ministers and officials also coordinating their response.
Smith described the fire as a significant tragedy affecting many military personnel. She thanked emergency responders and those caring for and supporting people affected by the incident.
Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre said he had spoken to Carney and McGuinty to offer support. He urged people nearby to follow emergency instructions and leave roads clear for first responders.
The cause of the incident and the extent of the damage have not been disclosed.