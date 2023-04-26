Deforestation in Brazilian Amazon indigenous lands jumps 129% in 2013-2021

"Deforestation also creates other problems inside these areas, such as the spread of diseases and threats to the survival of isolated indigenous peoples," said Celso Silva, professor in biodiversity and conservation at the Federal University of Maranhao.



Guilherme Mataveli, one of the co-authors of the study, said that indigenous lands are "essential" for Brazil to meet such environmental goals as reducing the impacts of climate change, since the South American country holds 60 per cent of the Amazon rainforest.