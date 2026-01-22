Demands for Karachi mayor’s resignation intensify after mall fire kills 60

The Human Rights Council (HRC) of Pakistan staged a protest outside the Karachi Press Club, demanding the immediate resignation of Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and strict legal action against those responsible for the tragic Gul Plaza shopping mall fire, which claimed at least 60 lives and left many injured.

The fire, which erupted on the night of 17 January, has sparked widespread public outrage over what many see as delayed action and negligence by city authorities. Several men, women, and children, including HRC chairman Jamshed Hussain and other members of the Council, took part in the demonstrations.

Addressing the protesters, Hussain condemned the incident as “not merely an accident, but criminal negligence by the concerned institutions and a grave violation of human rights.” He said the death toll and the disappearance of dozens highlighted systemic failures in the government’s response.