Demands for Karachi mayor’s resignation intensify after mall fire kills 60
Blaze that broke out on 17 January has fuelled public anger over alleged delays and negligence by city authorities
The Human Rights Council (HRC) of Pakistan staged a protest outside the Karachi Press Club, demanding the immediate resignation of Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and strict legal action against those responsible for the tragic Gul Plaza shopping mall fire, which claimed at least 60 lives and left many injured.
The fire, which erupted on the night of 17 January, has sparked widespread public outrage over what many see as delayed action and negligence by city authorities. Several men, women, and children, including HRC chairman Jamshed Hussain and other members of the Council, took part in the demonstrations.
Addressing the protesters, Hussain condemned the incident as “not merely an accident, but criminal negligence by the concerned institutions and a grave violation of human rights.” He said the death toll and the disappearance of dozens highlighted systemic failures in the government’s response.
The HRC criticised the provincial government of Sindh for announcing compensation of one crore Pakistani rupees per victim, calling it “extremely insufficient.” The Council demanded the formation of a credible investigation committee to identify those responsible and ensure concrete legal action against negligent officers.
“Accepting moral responsibility for administrative failures and the incompetence of the fire brigade, the Mayor of Karachi should immediately resign,” the HRC said. The Council also called for accountability for officers of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and the Fire Brigade, whose alleged negligence contributed to the tragedy.
Bashir Daras, HRC Karachi division president, emphasized the financial and human cost of the fire, urging full compensation for affected traders and top-quality medical care for the injured at government expense.
The HRC warned that if justice is not promptly delivered to the victims, the scope of their protests will be expanded.
With IANS inputs
