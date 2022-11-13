Democrats keep control of the US Senate as Republicans face setbacks in crucial midterm polls

The ruling Democratic Party will retain majority control of the US Senate as two of its candidates are projected to win their pivotal races against Republican rivals, in a major boost to President Joe Biden in the second half of his term, both for his legislative agenda and his ability to appoint judges and other key officials.

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto from Nevada is projected to defeat Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, who was endorsed by former US president Donald Trump, while Senator Mark Kelly is set to defeat Republican Blake Masters in Arizona.

The result means the Democrats will now have 50 seats in the 100-member Senate - with the Republicans currently on 49. Georgia is still waiting on a Senate result and will hold a run-off election on December 6, after neither candidate won an outright majority.