Despite Musk's efforts,Twitter's revenue nosedived 40% in Dec

The company had lost half of the top 100 advertisers in less than a month after the billionaire took office. Later, some advertisers returned to the platform.



Musk said last month that Twitter will immediately begin sharing advertising revenue with creators "for ads that appear in their reply threads".



The Twitter CEO apologised for showing too many irrelevant and annoying advertisements on the micro-blogging platform and said that the company is taking corrective measures to improve the algorithm.