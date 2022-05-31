Destructive winds trigger power outages across Aussie state

A powerful cold front descending on southeastern Australia has brought damaging winds and rain, which has led to thousands of power outages and a sudden drop in temperature in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW).



Winds between 90 to 100 km an hour have lashed much of eastern NSW, including its capital Sydney, since Monday.



Energy supplier, Ausgrid, has displayed 50 unplanned, primarily in Sydney's north and in NSW coastal city of Newcastle, which has affected 12,880 homes and sites, Xinhua news agency reported.



NSW State Emergency Service (SES) has reported more than 600 calls overnight for assistance since Monday, primarily due to trees falling in the strong winds.